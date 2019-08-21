Trudy Appleby’s life should be somewhere by now -- a collection of successes and failures, happiness and tragedy.
Appleby, who should be in her 30s, would have had her share of each.
If things had gone differently, this story would be a conversation with Appleby about that jumble of events that comprised her experience. It would cover her education, her career, her family and her hobbies. It would compare her dreams and goals as she grew up to how her life turned out in truth.
Instead, this story, like many others in the last 23 years, is about a single question: Where is Trudy Appleby? This story, like so many others, is also about the grief that question has caused as her loved ones and police try to answer it.
Appleby was 11 when she went missing on Aug. 21, 1996, and has not been found. She was last seen on Campbell’s Island.
About 40 people gathered Wednesday for the annual vigil that has regularly marked the anniversary of her disappearance. Her father, Dennis Appleby, and many other family were there.
"She didn't deserve this," Appleby said. "Things were just starting to straighten out in that girl's life and she did not deserve this."
Trudy, he said, was outgoing and adventurous.
"She wasn't afraid of nothing," he said.
About her hopes, what she might want to do, he said she hadn't had time to figure it out when she disappeared. She was only 11.
"She was just having fun being a kid," he said.
Anita Parkinson, Trudy's aunt, remembers a girl, a bit of a tomboy, beginning to become a young woman.
Trudy, she said, was a talker. About what?
"Oh, everything in her life," Parkinson said.
Ray Eddleman, Trudy's uncle, remembers camping with her. Both he and Parkinson said Trudy liked camping.
Trudy, Eddleman said, was vibrant, full of life.
He wore a T-shirt that had an actual picture of Trudy from the time she disappeared. Next to it was a picture created by the authorities that modeled what she might look like as a young woman. As he talked, he put his fingers over the younger picture.
"I miss this little girl," he said. He moved his fingers to the older Trudy. "But I'll never meet this girl."
The Moline police have looked for Appleby since that summer day in 1996.
In that time, there have probably been 50, 100 officers who have worked on the case to some extent, said Moline Detective Michael Griffin, who has the case now.
The department says people in the area know what happened but have so far refused to confirm detectives' theories. Recent efforts to break the case have included a social media campaign and billboards urging those who know something to come forward. Authorities have excavated at an empty Campbell’s Island lot where a house once stood, and have also seized a boat for analysis.
The department is still getting frequent tips and does not consider Trudy's a cold case, he said.
"This is a very active investigation," he said.
He urged people who had information to come to the police.
"No tip is too small," he told the gathering during the vigil.
He also told them to keep sharing Trudy's story to keep the case from fading into the background.
"We're not going to forget about her," Griffin said.