2 wanted for sex offender violations

Scott County Sheriff's deputies are looking for two people wanted on sex offender violations.

They are:

Zachary Adrian Braasch, 25, wanted for escape on an original charge of sex offender registration violation.

Braasch is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

William Anthony Lofton, 50, wanted for sex offender registration violation.

Lofton is described as being 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing 215 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information about these fugitives are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.

