The Illinois State Police have announced the arrest of a Viola man on allegations of sex crimes.
James E. Haley, 44, is accused of one count each of aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the Illinois State Police. He is also accused of 14 counts of child pornography.
Haley was arrested Thursday morning after a joint investigation that included the state police, the Rock Island and Mercer County sheriff’s departments, the Viola and Moline police departments, the Illinois attorney general's office, and federal authorities, the state police said.
Haley was being held in the Mercer County Jail, according to the state police. His bail has been set at $500,000, which means he would have to post $50,000 to be released on bond.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the state police at 309-948-4818. They also can anonymously leave information on the Mercer County Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-582-3500.
Anyone concerned a child is being exploited can make an anonymous tip via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.