DAVENPORT — The driver who was killed when his Dodge Durango crashed late Sunday into a railroad bridge near the Village of East Davenport has been identified as Ricardo Bernal, 45, of Davenport.
The crash occurred at 10:22 p.m. in the 1800 block of River Drive, just west of Mound Street and the Village of East Davenport.
Police said Bernal was driving eastbound when he missed the curve in the roadway and went onto the embankment where the railroad tracks and bridge are located.
The vehicle struck a fire hydrant and billboard before crashing into the concrete support structure of the railroad bridge and catching on fire.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.