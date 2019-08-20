ROCK ISLAND — A vehicle was struck by gunfire Monday night, but no injuries were reported.
Officers were called at 8:15 p.m. to the 3800 block of 11th Avenue for a gunfire complaint, according to the Rock Island Police Department. Two victims, a man and woman, were listed. Being listed as a victim in a police report does not mean a person was hurt. The case was described in the report as aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Further details about the attack were not available Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with information concerning the case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.
Crime Stoppers also accepts tips through its free mobile app, “P3 Tips.”