Vehicle strikes pedestrian on Brady Street, leaves scene; woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
Davenport police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred at 2:32 a.m., Thursday, in the 5800 block of N. Brady St.

A Davenport police officer on patrol discovered the injured woman lying in the roadway.

A preliminary investigation reveals the adult woman from Davenport sustained serious, life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the roadway, according to a news release from the police department.

The vehicle fled the scene after striking the pedestrian, without stopping to render aid or report the crash to law enforcement, police said.

Investigators from the Traffic Safety Unit are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

Quad-City Times​

