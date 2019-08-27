A Rock Island man died Monday night in a motorcycle versus car crash in Davenport.
At 9:43 p.m. Monday, Davenport police, fire and Medic EMS responded to the crash at Harrison and 14th streets.
Police say the man was riding a motorcycle driven southbound on Harrison Street at a high rate of speed and was approaching 14th Street.
A passenger car was stopped at the stop sign on 14th Street facing east at the intersection with Harrison Street.
The driver of the car attempted to cross what was perceived to be a clear intersection and crossed in front of the motorcycle’s path, causing the motorcycle driver to "panic brake" and lose control, police say.
The motorcycle crashed onto its side and then slid into the driver’s side of the car.
The driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries from this crash and died a short time later at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
The driver of the car, a Rock Island man, was uninjured.
Police say that prior to the crash, the motorcycle was observed driving at a high rate of speed and driving recklessly by numerous witnesses.
The Davenport Police Department Traffic Safety Unit is conducting the investigation into the crash.
No other information, including the names of the man who was killed and the driver of the car, was released Tuesday morning.