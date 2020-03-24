Updated: Parolee leads police on two-state chase

Davenport police captured two men, one a parolee from the Iowa Department of Corrections, late Tuesday after a high-speed, two-state chase in which speeds reached upwards of 110 mph.
Police responded to a call at 10:01 p.m. to a disturbance in the 1400 block of Rockingham Road and the 200 block of Division Street.
The initial call described an argument between several people where at least one person threatened others with a gun, described as a black handgun with an extended clip.
No shots were fired.
According to a news release, patrol officers located the car, a white Buick Century, in the 300 block of Washington Street in which two men were riding and which fit the description given to police.
When Davenport officers tried to pull the car over in the area of West 3rd and Gaines streets, it took off leading police over the Stanley Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge into Rock Island.
According to Scott County District Court documents, the suspects then took Illinois 92, or Centennial Parkway, westbound where speeds reached upwards of 110 mph in a 65-mph zone.
There was little to no traffic on the highway because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Police continually reported no other traffic as the pursuit continued. As a gun crime had been committed, the pursuit was authorized.
The driver to the Buick then headed over the Interstate 280 bridge back into Davenport and took the Rockingham Road exit off of Interstate 280.
During the course of the pursuit over the I-280 bridge, a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun with an extended magazine, was tossed from the passenger side of the car, according to court documents.
Officers later recovered the weapon from the bridge.
As the pursuit wound its way on the west side of the city, Davenport police were able set up stop sticks which the vehicle ran over. The sticks punctured both of the tires on the passenger side of the car.
The chase came to an end when the driver parked and fled the vehicle on Oak Street between 2nd and 3rd Streets.
The driver, Kyler Harold Eagen, 23, of Davenport, was quickly captured after a short foot pursuit.
The passenger in the car, Benjamin Wendell, 31, of Davenport, also was taken into custody.
Eagen is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, and eluding, both of which are Class D felonies under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of five years. He also is charged with interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor that carries a 30-day jail sentence.
Eagen also is on parole.
Eagen was one of 46 people arrested and convicted in a Scott County Sheriff's anti-methamphetamine operation known as Operation Methed Up in 2015. He pleaded guilty to the charges and was given deferred judgement and placed on supervised probation for two years.
He violated his probation and in June of 2018 was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession with the intent to manufacture and deliver methamphetamine. He also was sentenced in to five years on each on five other counts. The sentences were to be served concurrently.
Also, in May of 2018 after pleading guilty to seven counts of third-degree burglary in connection with a rash of car burglaries in October of 2017, he was sentenced to three consecutive five-year prison terms on three of the counts and concurrent five-year terms on four of the other counts.
According to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic data, Eagen was not to be released from parole until March of 2025.
He was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on $5,000 bond, cash or surety, on the new charges, and without bond on the parole violation.
Benjamin Wendell, 31 of Davenport was charged with possession of a controlled substance-marijuana-first offense. The charge is a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year. Wendell was released from the Scott County Jail after posting 10 percent of a $1,000 bond through a bonding company.
No injuries were reported.
