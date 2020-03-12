You are the owner of this article.
Updated: One person injured in shooting in east Davenport
Update from the Davenport Police Department: At 8:02 p.m., Wednesday, Davenport police responded to a disturbance call in the area of 2400 Carey Ave.

While responding, officers were notified of a walk-in gunshot victim at Genesis East Hospital.

Officers responded to both locations.

Preliminary information determined that a dispute had occurred which escalated into an assault with a gun  The victim, an adult male from Davenport, suffered a gunshot wound described as serious, but non-life threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

Detectives are following up on the incident.

EARLIER REPORT: One person has been seriously injured in a shooting at the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Dover Court in Davenport.

The injured person checked himself into Genesis Medical Center-East, Davenport, for what was described as a serious gunshot wound. 

Police are on scene and investigating, looking for shell casings and canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses. Blood was in the middle of Dover Court, immediately south of Bridge Avenue. 

Davenport police were called to the scene at 7:59 p.m., after the victim entered Genesis for treatment.

The emergency room entrance is only a few blocks south of the area.

It is unknown if there is more than one victim. 

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com."

 

