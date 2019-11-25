The Silvis police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis when officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
The Silvis police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis when officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
The Silvis Police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis; when officers arrived the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday.
Residents and neighbors of the homes involved in the Silvis house fires watch from a distance as firefighters battle the three homes on fire in the 300 block of 8th street, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Silvis.
The Silvis police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis when officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
The Silvis police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis when officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
The Silvis police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis when officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
The Silvis police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis when officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
Residents hold and comfort each other while the Silvis police Department respond to the fire at 332 8th St. in Silvis. When officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
The Silvis police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis when officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
The Silvis police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis when officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
The Silvis police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis when officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
The Silvis police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis when officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
The Silvis police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis when officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
The Silvis Police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis; when officers arrived the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were affected by the flames on Monday.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
One house was destroyed and two more damaged in an afternoon house fire in Silvis.
Firefighters from various fire departments battle fires at three neighboring homes at 336, 332 and 320 8th street at around 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Silvis.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
The Silvis police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis when officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
The Silvis Police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis; when officers arrived the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday.
JESSICA GALLAGHER, jgallagher@qconline.com
Firefighters from various departments take a break as they battle a house fire at 332 8th street that also involved two neighboring homes, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Silvis.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Residents and neighbors of the homes involved in the Silvis house fires watch from a distance as firefighters battle the three homes on fire in the 300 block of 8th street, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Silvis.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Firefighters battle a fire in the 300 block of 8th St., in Silvis.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Flames still burn on the leveled house 332 8th street that started at around 2 p.m. and involved two neighboring homes, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Silvis.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
The Silvis police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis when officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
A firefighters help battle the blaze in Silvis.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
The Silvis police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis when officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
The Silvis police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis when officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
The Silvis police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis when officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
Residents hold and comfort each other while the Silvis police Department respond to the fire at 332 8th St. in Silvis. When officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
The Silvis police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis when officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
The Silvis police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis when officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
The Silvis police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis when officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
A firefighter checks a window at the blaze.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
The Silvis police Department was called about the fire at 2 p.m. at 332 8th St. in Silvis when officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed and two other homes were effected by the first home's flames, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
The two men who first arrived on the scene of a house fire in Silvis Monday may have prevented an even greater catastrophe.
As it was, one house burned to the ground, two other houses were damaged, and smoke from the massive fire could be seen across the Quad-Cities Monday afternoon.
Silvis Fire Chief John Winters said Monday night everyone in the houses has been accounted for, and no people were injured. One resident lost a cat in the fire.
Mace Martin, of Silvis, was doing yard work at his uncle's house across the street when he noticed smoke coming from the sides of the chimney of 332 8th. St. — the house that eventually burned down.
"Call the cops; call the fire department," he yelled to two neighbors and some nearby roofers.
Martin said he kicked in the back door of the house and a window and yelled to see if anyone was home. He and Randy DeDecker, a fellow Silvis resident who was driving by, turned off the house's gas and searched for a hose while the fire department was en route.
"I couldn't get my phone to work," DeDecker said. "But all the neighbors called in. (Martin) and I were running around like chickens without heads trying to clear the house and make sure that nobody was inside."
In all, 11 departments responded to the blaze. The Silvis Fire Department was first called at about 2 p.m., and within minutes the fire had spread to the two nearby houses. The fire was under control as of about 4:30 p.m. but smoke was still coming from the rubble of 332 8th. St.
"It had a real good start on us before we were even called," Winter said.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
According to tax records, 332 8th St., is owned by Louise Theuninck, whose tax assessment lists a main address in East Moline. The 1,050 square-foot, 1 ½-story home was built in 1940.
Winters said the fire started toward the back of the house. One neighbor, who declined to give his name, said the house "went up like you see a Christmas tree when they do the demonstration."
The other two damaged houses — 336 8th St. and 320 8th. Street — were directly next to the house that burned down. According to tax records, the former is owned by Paul Batten and is owner-occupied; the latter, a 1,352 square-foot, two-story home built in 1930, is owned by Thomas Cassidy. People were home in both of the damaged houses, but they evacuated on their own.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
The two houses that were damaged flanked the middle house that burned down.
Other houses in the area were evacuated as a precaution.
The cause of the fire was unknown as of Monday night. The state fire marshall will handle the investigation.