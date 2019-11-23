Jordan Burroughs’ best friend knew something bad had happened to her and had the evidence to prove it.
Kara Schrader said the 37-year-old Burroughs, who also went by Jordan Murphy, did not appear to be writing the text messages coming from her phone in late October and early-to-mid-November.
“A few people noticed that she was using emojis in the texts, and that was not like her,” Schrader said. “She hated them (emojis).
“When I got news of the text messages, I knew something was seriously wrong.”
Schrader is convinced the texts were written by Kyle Dykeman, the man police say murdered Burroughs, then killed himself.
Police officers found Burroughs dead Thursday at 2914 44th St., Moline, in the garage of the home she shared with Dykeman, according to authorities. She had been missing since late October. A missing persons report was filed Wednesday with the Moline Police Department.
Preliminary results of an autopsy indicated Burroughs died from multiple stab wounds, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Saturday morning. Results of toxicology tests were pending and the case was still under investigation.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, an arrest warrant was issued for first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death.
Moline had Dykeman, 38, under surveillance, and at 8 p.m. asked Davenport police to arrest him at Relax Inn, 3610 N. Brady St. When police entered the room they found Dykeman dead.
Police say he killed himself.
A report on his autopsy results were not immediately available Saturday.
Schrader said she had suspicions about Dykeman. She even sent pictures to Burroughs’ family members, showing the bruises all over her face, hands, arms and legs that Schrader said were the result of repeated beatings by Dykeman.
“If you want to see the pictures and videos … with bruises on her body, I can send those to you right now,” Schrader wrote in one text message with a member of Burroughs’ family. “Jordan is in danger.”
Though Burroughs’ body wasn’t found in Dykeman’s garage until last week, Schrader thinks she may have been dead as early as Oct. 24.
“My birthday was the 24th and she didn't call,” she said. “I was really hurt. Now I know why.”
Gustafson said Saturday morning it was not yet known how long Burroughs had been dead.
The Moline police said the department could not release further information because the investigation was still underway.
In texts supposedly written by Burroughs, Schrader said, friends were told she was merely going incognito,” but that didn’t make sense.
“Jordan would never disappear on her children,” she said. “She would never ask people not to look for her.”
She said Dykeman was likely also using Burroughs’ phone to cancel her appointments for her hairdressing business.
Yet when she voiced those worries, one close family member to Burroughs seemed to defend Dykeman, telling Schrader, “She’s hit him first.”
Reporter Anthony Watt contributed to this story.