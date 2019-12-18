UPDATED: Former Moline Police Department sergeant charged with theft, misconduct

The Illinois State Police arrested former Moline Police Department Sgt. David P. Taylor, 42, on two felony counts of theft and one count of official misconduct at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in Milan.
According to a press release from the Illinois State Police, Taylor, who resigned from the Moline Police Department in May 2019, is being held at the Rock Island County Jail on $75,000 bond.
The release said Interim Moline Police Department Chief Robert T. Finney contacted the Illinois State Police on April 15, requesting assistance with a criminal investigation of discrepancies in the records of the department's Official Advanced Funds (OAF). OAF is money used for covert operations such as paying informants and buying items while working undercover.
The investigation identified unauthorized purchases made with a department-issued purchase card. Investigators were led to a bank account for a youth baseball team managed exclusively by David P. Taylor.
Taylor has been charged with theft under $10,000 for misuse of a department credit card, theft over $10,000 but under $100,000 from the youth baseball team bank account, and official misconduct for using his official position as a detective sergeant and range coordinator for his personal gain.
The investigation is ongoing. No other people at the Moline Police Department or the youth baseball organization are suspected of misconduct, according to the state police release.
The issue was first identified by an internal police department review that led to the further investigation, according to a second news release, issued by Moline Police Department Chief Darren Gault. When Finney was notified in April, Taylor was immediately placed on leave.
“The Moline Police Department is committed to the highest levels of integrity and public trust,” Gault, who replaced Finney, said in the release. “To enhance that level of trust, we removed ourselves from the investigation and cooperated fully with the Illinois State Police to ensure no stone was left unturned.”
Gault credited the department’s internal safeguards and the integrity of other members of the department with uncovering the problem.
“We hold our citizens accountable for wrongdoing and we hold our police officers to an even higher standard of conduct both on and off duty,” Gault wrote in the release.
Jonathan Barnard of the Appellate Prosecutor’s Office has been assigned the case at the request of the Rock Island County State’s Attorney, according to the state police.
Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal Nieman said she asked for the special prosecutor because her office has worked with Taylor on cases and wanted to avoid any appearance of impropriety.
She thanked the Moline police for their immediate cooperation in the investigation.
Taylor was still in custody Wednesday afternoon, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office. His first appearance on the charges could be Thursday.