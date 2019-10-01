UPDATE: The identities of the two people who were killed were not yet available late Tuesday morning, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said. The names may not be released until Wednesday.
Autopsies were also expected Wednesday, he said.
PREVIOUS STORY: Two people are dead after the vehicle they were in left the roadway, crashed and burst into flames Monday night in Rock Island County.
Rock Island County sheriff's deputies were called at 11 p.m. to the 10700 block of Turkey Hollow Road.
When deputies arrived they found the vehicle fully-engulfed in fire, according to a news release from the Rock Island Sheriff's Office.
After the fire was extinguished, the bodies of two people were found inside the vehicle.
Preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was southbound when the driver lost control on a slight curve. The vehicle went into the ditch, struck a culvert, flipped over and caught fire, deputies said.
The crash remains under investigation.