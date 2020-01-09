Updated: Davenport police arrest 2 in armed robbery of pizza delivery driver

Davenport police have arrested two men in connection with the armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver Thursday night.

Irankunda Etienne, 20, and Jermonni Parks, 18, were charged with first-degree robbery.

Parks also was charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, as well as eluding.

The robbery occurred at 7:54 p.m. in the 200 block of W. 16th St., when two men reportedly pulled handguns on the driver and demanded money. The two men then fled through an alley between Harrison and Main streets.

Shortly after, patrol officers spotted a Toyota Camry that was southbound on Main Street in the area of 3rd Street. When officers initiated a traffic stop, the driver of the Camry sped away.

One of the passengers threw out a weapon in the 700 block of Western Avenue, and there was a report of another weapon thrown from the vehicle.

The pursuit continued until a Davenport officer performed a PIT maneuver, or pursuit intervention technique, that brought the car to stop at 8th and Ripley streets.