Updated: Davenport officers led on two-state chase, 2 face charges

Davenport police captured two men late Tuesday after a high-speed, two-state chase in which speeds reached upwards of 90 mph.

Police responded to a call at 10:01 p.m. regarding a man who flashed a gun at another person on Rockingham Road. No shots were fired but police located the car, a white Buick Century, in which two men were riding and which fit the description given to police.

When Davenport officers tried to pull the car over it took off leading police over the Stanley Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge into Rock Island.

The suspects then took Illinois 92, or Centennial Parkway, westbound where speeds reached upwards of 90 mph, with there being little to no traffic on the highway because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Police continually reported no other traffic as the pursuit continued. As a gun crime had been committed, the pursuit was authorized.

The driver to the Buick headed over the Interstate 280 bridge back into Davenport and took the Rockingham Road exit off of Interstate 280.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the pursuit wound its way on the west side of the city, Davenport police were able set up stop sticks which the vehicle ran over. The sticks punctured both of the tires on the passenger side of the car.