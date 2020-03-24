Updated: Davenport officers led on two-state chase, 2 face charges

Davenport police captured two men late Tuesday after a high-speed, two-state chase in which speeds reached upwards of 90 mph.
Police responded to a call at 10:01 p.m. regarding a man who flashed a gun at another person on Rockingham Road. No shots were fired but police located the car, a white Buick Century, in which two men were riding and which fit the description given to police.
When Davenport officers tried to pull the car over it took off leading police over the Stanley Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge into Rock Island.
The suspects then took Illinois 92, or Centennial Parkway, westbound where speeds reached upwards of 90 mph, with there being little to no traffic on the highway because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Police continually reported no other traffic as the pursuit continued. As a gun crime had been committed, the pursuit was authorized.
The driver to the Buick headed over the Interstate 280 bridge back into Davenport and took the Rockingham Road exit off of Interstate 280.
As the pursuit wound its way on the west side of the city, Davenport police were able set up stop sticks which the vehicle ran over. The sticks punctured both of the tires on the passenger side of the car.
The chase came to an end when the two men parked and fled the vehicle on Oak Street between 2nd and 3rd Streets. Officers quickly captured both men.
The driver of the vehicle, Kyler Eagen, 23, of Davenport was charged with eluding, felon in possession of a firearm and interference with official acts. Eagen was booked into the Scott County Jail.
Benjamin Wendell, 31 of Davenport was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Wendell was booked into Scott County Jail.
Police combed the areas where the chase occurred to see if any evidence, such as a weapon, was thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit. One firearm was recovered.
No injuries were reported.
Officers are following up on the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.
