A Bettendorf High School physical education teacher accused of hitting a woman relative in the face Sunday night appeared in Scott County Court via closed circuit TV Thursday.
Jay L. Fitzgerald, 57, of the 700 block of Park Avenue, Bettendorf, faces one count of domestic abuse assault with injury, a serious misdemeanor. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and will be arraigned Sept. 26.
Fitzgerald posted $1,000 bond and was released from the Scott County Jail just after 11 a.m.
Around 9 p.m. Sunday, a LeClaire police officer was called to the 1500 block of South Cody Road after multiple 911 reports of a woman in distress trying to enter people’s vehicles at the stoplight.
The woman said they were driving to Bettendorf when Fitzgerald hit her in the face, causing a black eye and swollen cheek, according to an arrest affidavit.
She got out of the vehicle and Fitzgerald drove off. She later sought medical attention.
Fitzgerald was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Bettendorf police.
Bettendorf Community School District officials said they cannot comment on personnel matters.