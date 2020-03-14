Update: Two charged in death of Rock Island baby

A man and woman have been charged with murder in the death of a baby Monday in Rock Island.
Tanda Allee, 23, the mother of the child, and Mateo Williams, 20, with whom Allee was in a relationship, have each been charged with first-degree murder.
Allee and Williams were being held Saturday night in the Rock Island County Jail, each on a $2 million cash-only bond, according to Rock Island County Circuit Court electronic records.
Officers were called about 9:10 a.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of 12th Avenue because an ambulance crew found the 4-month-old child unresponsive, according to a news release issued by Rock Island police. The boy's death is believed to have occurred around 8 p.m. Monday.
The baby, whom police have identified as 4-month-old Elias S. Austin, suffered multiple fractures and died of blunt force trauma to the skull, according to a news release Saturday from Rock Island Deputy Chief of Police Jason Foy.
Another child was removed from the residence where the infant was found and placed in foster care. No obvious injuries were found on the child, but the investigation is ongoing.