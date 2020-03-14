Update: Two charged in death of Rock Island baby

A man and woman have been charged with murder in the death of a baby Monday in Rock Island.

Tanda Allee, 23, the mother of the child, and Mateo Williams, 20, with whom Allee was in a relationship, have each been charged with first-degree murder.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Allee and Williams were being held Saturday night in the Rock Island County Jail, each on a $2 million cash-only bond, according to Rock Island County Circuit Court electronic records.

Officers were called about 9:10 a.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of 12th Avenue because an ambulance crew found the 4-month-old child unresponsive, according to a news release issued by Rock Island police. The boy's death is believed to have occurred around 8 p.m. Monday.

The baby, whom police have identified as 4-month-old Elias S. Austin, suffered multiple fractures and died of blunt force trauma to the skull, according to a news release Saturday from Rock Island Deputy Chief of Police Jason Foy.

Another child was removed from the residence where the infant was found and placed in foster care. No obvious injuries were found on the child, but the investigation is ongoing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Anthony Watt Reporter Anthony is a reporter for Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com. Follow Anthony Watt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today