Davenport Police are investigating three shootings that occurred Friday night.  

The first shooting happened at 7:21 p.m. in the 1600 block of LeClaire St. A man suffered what police described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound during a robbery. 

The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center East to be treated. 

Police said the victim was walking when he was approached by two people, one of whom displayed a gun. Both men asked the victim for money. 

During the encounter, shots were fired and both of the suspected robbers fled. 

At 9:56 p.m., officers were sent to Chuck E. Cheese, 903 E. Kimberly Road, after people reported hearing shots. 

Police found several shell casings and there was a report of damage to the building. 

At 11:16 p.m. police were called to the 300 block of East Locust Street after a report of two vehicles shooting at each other. 

In an alleyway adjacent to 311 E. Locust St., police found five shell casings and a bullet. 

The building at 311 E. Locust St., was struck.

Also struck was a Maserati, which had a bullet hole on the driver's side just below the gas tank portal. A Chevrolet Impala parked at a nearby apartment building also was struck. 

There were no reports of injuries in the later two shootings.  

Davenport Police ask anyone with information to call 563-326-6125 or leave an anonymous tip via “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”

