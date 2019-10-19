Davenport Police officers Brett Hatfield, foreground, and Mike Catton, mark and search for more shell casings in an alleyway and parking area adjacent to 311 E. Locust Street, where witnesses reported shots being fired from two vehicles that were chasing one another Friday night.
One of five shell casings found in an alleyway and parking area adjacent to 311 E. Locust St., Davenport. Police were sent to the area at 11:16 Friday after a report of shots being fired from two vehicles chasing one another.
Davenport Police officer Brett Hatfield measures and photographs a bullet hole in a Maserati that was parked adjacent to 311 E. Locust St., where people reported shots being fired from two vehicles that were chasing one another late Friday.
Davenport Police officer Brett Hatfield photographs a bullet hole on the east side of the building at 311 E. Locust St., where witnesses reported shots being fired from two vehicles chasing one another late Friday.
Davenport Police officers Brett Hatfield, foreground, and Mike Catton, mark and search for more shell casings in an alleyway and parking area adjacent to 311 E. Locust Street, where witnesses reported shots being fired from two vehicles that were chasing one another Friday night.
One of five shell casings found in an alleyway and parking area adjacent to 311 E. Locust St., Davenport. Police were sent to the area at 11:16 Friday after a report of shots being fired from two vehicles chasing one another.
Davenport Police officer Brett Hatfield measures and photographs a bullet hole in a Maserati that was parked adjacent to 311 E. Locust St., where people reported shots being fired from two vehicles that were chasing one another late Friday.
Davenport Police officer Brett Hatfield photographs a bullet hole on the east side of the building at 311 E. Locust St., where witnesses reported shots being fired from two vehicles chasing one another late Friday.