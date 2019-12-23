UPDATE: Rock Island County Jail inmate died of bleeding on his brain

UPDATE: The autopsy's preliminary results indicated Pilipovic died of bleeding in his brain, but what caused that bleeding was undetermined, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said. The coroner's office was participating in the investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Rock Island County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of Moline man who had been in custody at the Rock Island County Jail.

According to the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department, on Nov. 3, Sanel Pilipovic, 39, was arrested by the Moline Police Department for domestic battery and transported to the Rock Island County Jail.

At 4 p.m., Nov. 7, Pilipovic experienced a medical episode while in custody at the jail. He was transported by ambulance to Trinity Medical Center in Rock Island.

Pilipovic was released from custody to the care of Trinity Medical Center and family members after being advised by hospital staff of Pilipovic's deteriorating medical condition.

On Nov. 8, the Rock Island Sheriff's Office was advised by hospital personnel that Pilipovic had died.

On Nov. 11, an autopsy was conducted. The results are still pending.

Quad-City Times​

