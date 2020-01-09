Update: Quad Cities Chamber being sued for alleged age and gender discrimination

Two women are suing the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce and CEO Paul Rumler, alleging age and gender discrimination contributed to their termination from the chamber.
The suit was filed in November in Scott County on behalf of Mary E. Brandsgard and Sharon Moore, according to court documents. It contends the chamber ended their employment because they were older women.
Also named as a defendant in the suit was Kristin Glass, identified as the chamber's chief strategy officer.
Asked for comment, the chamber issued this statement:
"Since early 2018, the Quad Cities Chamber has focused on becoming a more effective, efficient, and financially strong entity. These changes have allowed the Chamber to continue its mission and better meet the needs of the community. As part of this process, the Chamber restructured its budget, work plan, and workforce. The restructure resulted in much needed and positive growth for the Chamber, but also led to the elimination of certain positions within the organization. Based on such restructuring, the Chamber finds itself defendant in a lawsuit brought by two former Chamber employees. The Chamber stands by the difficult decisions it made during the restructure and will defend those decisions. The Chamber will not comment further on the pending litigation."
The suit details the alleged discrimination and the circumstances surrounding it.
Rumler became CEO in April 2018, replacing Glass, who had been interim CEO since July 2017. Glass became the strategy officer, described in the suit as the rank below CEO.
On June 28, 2018, five chamber employees, including the plaintiffs, were fired, the suit states. All of those employees were women, and four were older. At that time, Brandsgard was the chamber’s chief operating officer and Moore was the CEO’s executive assistant.
Two men were also affected by the reorganization, the suit states. One lost rank but was given the chance to continue in a lesser position, and the other’s position was eliminated but was given the opportunity to take another position.
The five women, including Brandsgard and Moore, were not offered similar opportunities. In at least Brandsgard and Moore’s cases, no severance packages were offered, and Rumler is alleged to have stated the chamber could not afford them.
The suit contends, however, that on the day the women were fired, the remaining chamber employees got a 3% raise and shortly after, the chamber announced and filled five positions.
In Moore’s case, a younger woman replaced her in almost the same position, despite Moore being told her position was being eliminated.
According to the suit, before the employees were fired, Glass and Rumler had a conversation about how to terminate an employee "in a manner that would limit exposure and unwanted community conversation and a potential age discrimination claim."
The plaintiffs are seeking damages that include lost earnings and benefits, and attorney fees, court documents state. A dollar amount was not specified. They are also seeking injunctions against the defendants to prevent similar wrongdoing in the future against Brandsgard and Moore or other people in similar circumstances.
When a lawsuit is filed, the defendants frequently file responses to the allegations of the plaintiffs. No such filings were listed for the chamber suit as of Thursday.
A next court date for the suit was not available.
Rumler was named the Women Lead Change’s Male Champion of Change in April 2019, one year after he took the helm at the chamber. During the award ceremony, he was touted for his work to foster a diverse and inclusive organization and for hiring or promoting 13 women his first year. At the time, he said he wanted to increase the number of women on the chamber's board, around one-third of the directors were female.
Brandsgard and Moore are being represented by Roxanne Conlin & Associates, P.C.