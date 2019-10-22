{{featured_button_text}}
One person was taken to Genesis Medical Center East and another to Genesis Medical Center West after a shooting near West 13th and Marquette streets, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Davenport.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com

The Davenport Police Department said two people were hurt in Monday's shooting the area of 13th and Marquette in Davenport.

Officers were called to the area around 7 p.m. for several calls of gunfire.

While on the way, officers found a man walking in the area with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Genesis East and later taken to the University of Iowa Hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, officers found several shell casings near 13th and Marquette. At this time, officers were notified another man with gunshot wounds had arrived at Genesis West. The adult male victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Since last Thursday, officers have opened six shooting investigations.

