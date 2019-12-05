UPDATE: Police respond to reported gunfire at West Locust and Washington streets

In the middle of rush-hour traffic on one of Davenport’s busiest streets, near two of the busiest businesses, gunfire was exchanged between two people Thursday evening.

There were no resulting injuries, police said.

The shooting occurred at 5:02 p.m. at Washington and West Locust streets, with one shooter standing near the corner of Washington and West Locust streets, by a Conoco gas station. The other shooter was across the street in the parking lot of Taco Bell.

Police found multiple casings of two different calibers at the scene. There were 9mm casings the spot where one person was shooting, and .380 caliber casings at the site where the other person was shooting.

One of the witnesses, a Davenport woman who asked to use just her first name, Amanda, was in her car with her husband. They were eastbound on West Locust Street in front of the Conoco station stopped at the red light.

Crying and scared, Amanda said that they were waiting at the light when, “All of a sudden my husband said, ‘Honey do you hear that? Look there’s a man standing in the road shooting.’

“The man ran right in front of our car with the gun. He ran and started shooting again. He wasn’t even a man. He looked like a kid, 18-20 years old.”