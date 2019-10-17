An apparent argument that escalated into gunfire Thursday afternoon left a 31-year-old Davenport man injured.
Police responded at 3:42 p.m. to the 1700 block of Iowa Street for a reported shooting. The man was treated on the scene, then taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street.
The man's condition is serious but not considered life-threatening.
Preliminary information indicates an argument among several people occurred before the shooting.
One house was damaged by gunfire.
Kyra Griffin, 17, who lives a few blocks from the scene, did not witness the shooting but saw police cars speeding past her when she was driving.
Griffin said she was concerned the shooting happened so close to the Boys and Girls Club, which is housed in the First Presbyterian Church, 1702 Iowa Street.
“There’s a lot of kids there,” she said. “I know a lot of them.”
Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”
101719-qct-qca-shots-fired-jg-01.jpg
A man films while Davenport police responded to a shooting Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 in the 1700 block of Iowa Street. One man was treated at the scene and then taken to Geneses East in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
