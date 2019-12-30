You are the owner of this article.
Update: Man in custody, suspected of stabbing and killing a man Sunday in Moline
Update: Man in custody, suspected of stabbing and killing a man Sunday in Moline

A man was in custody Monday, held on suspicion he committed a stabbing Sunday that left one person dead.

The stabbing victim died Monday afternoon, said Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson. He was identified as Demetri L. Long, 20, Moline. He was pronounced dead at 4:38 p.m. Sunday and an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

The Moline Police Department said the attack happened about 4 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3500 block of 70th Street.

The man suspected of the attack was being held in the Rock Island County Jail Monday afternoon but charges had not yet been filed, said Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal. The case was still being reviewed and further investigation was underway.

