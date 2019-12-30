Update: Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing Sunday in East Moline

She also stated in the order that Cerda hit her in the face on March 16 and July 12 and that he had taken her butcher knife, though the order did not give a specific date for that.

Court records concerning the criminal charges said the victim was injured with a knife but did not describe it.

The stabbing happened about 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of 16th Avenue in East Moline, according to a news release from the East Moline Police Department. The woman was stabbed many times in the head and back.

East Moline police say after the attack Cerda fled to Rock Island and was arrested there with the help of the Rock Island Police Department.

The order of protection details other abuse the woman said Cerda inflicted upon her, including verbally shaming her and attempting to isolate her from family and other people.

“The attack on this victim, and incidents leading up to her attack, warranted a charge that was commiserate with the offense,” Villarreal said.

Cerda’s next court date is set for ​Jan. 21. His bail is $500,000 cash. To be released he would have to post the entire amount.

