Update: Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing Sunday in East Moline

A woman stabbed Sunday in East Moline got an order of protection against her alleged attacker on Dec. 23.
Martin Cerda Jr., 57, Rock Island, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated domestic battery for the attack, which left both the woman’s lungs punctured, according to Rock Island County court records. He made his first appearance on the charges Monday and was being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
The woman was still hospitalized but was expected to survive, Craig Cooper, a spokesman for Genesis Health Systems, said Monday afternoon.
“The incidents of violence against women have unfortunately increased over the years,” Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said Monday. “This particular case had facts that were especially egregious and led us to believe it merited more careful review.“
Cerda contacted the woman — with whom he had a relationship — repeatedly by telephone and text from Dec. 20 through Dec. 22, according to the order of protection. She accused Cerda in the order of repeatedly saying he wanted her murdered and that she should watch her back.
She also stated in the order that Cerda hit her in the face on March 16 and July 12 and that he had taken her butcher knife, though the order did not give a specific date for that.
Court records concerning the criminal charges said the victim was injured with a knife but did not describe it.
The stabbing happened about 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of 16th Avenue in East Moline, according to a news release from the East Moline Police Department. The woman was stabbed many times in the head and back.
East Moline police say after the attack Cerda fled to Rock Island and was arrested there with the help of the Rock Island Police Department.
The order of protection details other abuse the woman said Cerda inflicted upon her, including verbally shaming her and attempting to isolate her from family and other people.
“The attack on this victim, and incidents leading up to her attack, warranted a charge that was commiserate with the offense,” Villarreal said.
Cerda’s next court date is set for Jan. 21. His bail is $500,000 cash. To be released he would have to post the entire amount.
