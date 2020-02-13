UPDATE: Man accused of killing motorist while fleeing Davenport police sentenced to 15 years

Kim Shepherd, an assistant county attorney, argued for imprisonment. The recommendation was a total of up to 20 years served consecutively.

What happened that day was devastating to Letts’ family, Shepherd said.

Miguel Puentes, who represented Ochoa, argued for a suspended sentence.

His client, 19, had already served about 240 days in jail since his arrest. While in jail, he earned his high school diploma.

Ochoa, Puentes said, did not intend to hurt Letts that day, but has taken responsibility for what happened.

Garth Letts, 30, of Davenport, said his mother meant the world to him.

“I’ve got this hole I don’t know what to do with,” Garth Letts, told the judge.

Margie Jump, 69, Davenport, Lori Letts’ mother, said she knew that Ochoa did not intend to hurt anyone that day, but he was still alive, while her daughter was not.

“We’re all torn apart,” Jump said.

Ochoa spoke quietly to the judge from his place at the defense table, making it hard to hear his whole statement, but he apologized several times.

“I wish I could take it back,” he said.