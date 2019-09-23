A Scott County jury Monday convicted Latrice Lacey, accused of assaulting a man with a sledgehammer in late April 2018, of one count of first-degree harassment after a little more than a day of deliberations.
But the jury of nine women and three men could not reach a unanimous verdict on three counts of domestic abuse assault, all misdemeanors, prompting Judge Stuart Werling to declare a mistrial on those counts.
Sentencing has not yet been set on the harassment charge, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Lacey’s attorney, Murray Bell, said he was disappointed with the verdict. He said he did not yet know if they will appeal the harassment charge.
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said he is planning to retry Lacey on the remaining charges “at this point.”
A pretrial hearing is scheduled Wednesday on the domestic abuse charges in Scott County Associate Court.
The 35-year-old’s trial began Sept. 16; the case went to the jury late Friday afternoon.
Prosecutors argued Lacey, director of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, went to McDonnell Property Management, then known as McDonnell & Associates, on Pershing Avenue in Davenport the morning of April 30, 2018, to confront the man.
Lacey was upset, they argued, because she believed he had damaged her property and the property of her boyfriend earlier that day. Lacey and the man had once been in an intimate relationship and had lived together off and on for years.
Prosecutors say Lacey was the aggressor during the confrontation and swung at the man, kneed him in the groin, and hit him with the two-pound hammer.
Defense attorney Murray Bell argued in his closing argument Friday that the man was a jealous ex-lover who was upset because Lacey was dating a white man. He became increasingly upset when she stopped responding to his requests to talk, Bell said.
She stopped responding to him, Lacey has testified, after he choked her in his home in late January 2018. She testified that she was in fear for her life.
After discovering the damage to her boyfriend’s vehicle on the morning of April 30, 2018, Lacey’s friend picked her up to take her to the police station.
She took the hammer, which she found next to the damaged vehicle, and brought it with her to give to police.
On the way to the police station, she saw the man’s truck at his workplace and they stopped to talk to him.
Bell said the man started pushing her as soon as he walked out of the building and she got him up against the window to stop him from pushing her.
When she got in the car to leave, the man got on top of Lacey and threatened her, Bell said. She got out the hammer when the man went after her friend, he said.
Bell argued there was no way of knowing whether the injury to the man's arm was caused by the hammer because the man chose not to testify at trial.
The attorneys also disagreed on when the man actually moved out of Lacey’s home. One of the elements of domestic abuse assault is that those involved were family or household members within one year prior to April 30, 2018.
The Times does not typically identify alleged victims in domestic cases.
This is the second time Lacey has been tried in the case. Her first trial ended in a mistrial in March after the jury could not arrive at a unanimous verdict.
The case also was tried by Assistant County Attorney Samuel Huff.