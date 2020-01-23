Update: East Moline student resource officer charged with sex assault, possession of child pornography

A former student resource officer at United Township High School was charged Thursday with sexual assault and possessing child pornography.

Former East Moline Officer Kirk DeGreve was formally charged in Rock Island County with two counts Class 1 felony criminal sexual assault and two counts Class 3 felony possession of child pornography.

According to a news release from Rock Island State's Attorney Dora Villarreal, in August 2019 the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office was notified of a complaint involving a Student Resource Officer at United Township High School.

Around the same time, then-East Moline Police Chief John Reynolds was told of possible inappropriate conduct between DeGreve, who was serving at the time as the United Township High School resource officer, and a student who attended United Township High School.

According to a news release from the East Moline Police Department, the allegations against DeGreve came from UT's administration. Reynolds immediately removed DeGreve as school resource officer and contacted the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation to conduct an independent criminal investigation.

