Update: Davenport West teacher arrested, charged with illegally recording women in his home

Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said as of Friday there does not appear to be any minor victims.

Bettendorf police searched Van Fossen's home on Jan. 7 and seized two spy cameras from a bedroom and from a hallway. Van Fossen at the time denied any knowledge of the cameras.

However, police saw video footage from October that showed Van Fossen with his cell phone looking in the direction of the camera and then manually adjusting the camera's direction.

The video footage is commonly accessed using an app on a cell phone.

Hours after being notified that a cyber tip had claimed there were cameras in his home, Van Fossen purchased a new cell phone. His old cell phone could not be located by police, and they believe he destroyed it to prevent the discovery of evidence on the phone.

Investigators viewing the video footage confirmed that guests who stayed in the bedroom between Dec. 26 and Jan. 4 were recorded in some states of nudity and that the camera also had recorded their conversations.

The victims told police they did not know they were being recorded nor had they given permission to be recorded.