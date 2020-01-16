Update: Davenport teen sentenced for trafficking stolen weapons

Edward James Armstrong Jr. was 17 years old when he was arrested on burglary and weapons charges.

On Dec. 11, 2019, he turned 18.

Just over a month later, Armstrong Jr. has been sentenced to the Iowa Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to a charge of trafficking stolen weapons.

Scott County District Judge John Telleen sentenced Armstrong Jr. during a hearing Wednesday in Scott County District Court.

The charge is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a five-year prison sentence.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Aric Robinson, on July 8 at 2:19 p.m. officers were sent to a home in the 3300 block of North Marquette Street to investigate the theft of a Springfield Armory 1911 .45-caliber pistol.

On July 10, the Davenport Police Department's Gun Investigation Unit searched a residence in the 5500 block of North Division Street where officers recovered the stolen gun.

Armstrong was charged with trafficking in stolen weapons when he admitted to possessing the gun after it was reported stolen.