Update: Davenport teen sentenced for trafficking stolen weapons

Edward James Armstrong Jr. was 17 years old when he was arrested on burglary and weapons charges.
On Dec. 11, 2019, he turned 18.
Just over a month later, Armstrong Jr. has been sentenced to the Iowa Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to a charge of trafficking stolen weapons.
Scott County District Judge John Telleen sentenced Armstrong Jr. during a hearing Wednesday in Scott County District Court.
The charge is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a five-year prison sentence.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Aric Robinson, on July 8 at 2:19 p.m. officers were sent to a home in the 3300 block of North Marquette Street to investigate the theft of a Springfield Armory 1911 .45-caliber pistol.
On July 10, the Davenport Police Department's Gun Investigation Unit searched a residence in the 5500 block of North Division Street where officers recovered the stolen gun.
Armstrong was charged with trafficking in stolen weapons when he admitted to possessing the gun after it was reported stolen.
In a separate case that continues to work its way through the system, Armstrong is charged with one count of third-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree theft, and one count of carrying weapons in connection with the June 27 burglary of a residence in the 2200 block of West 51st Street.
A quantity of cash and two handguns cash were reported stolen. One of those guns was recovered when police searched Armstrong's home.
That case is set to go to trial April 6 in Scott County District Court.
Tom Loewy of the Times contributed to this story.