Update: Davenport police make arrest in deadly stabbing

Davenport police have made an arrest in connection with the stabbing death of Danial Bradley at the Relax Inn on Wednesday night.
Trai Terrell Anderson, 25, of 5417 Gaines St., Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder.
Anderson was booked into the Scott County Jail at 7:19 p.m. Thursday, and is being held without bond.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Elizabeth Tharp-Mayne, Anderson contacted Bradley at the Relax Inn, 6310 N. Brady St., room 143, and asked if they could hang out.
Anderson went into the room and stabbed Bradley multiple times with a sharp object.
Police were called to the hotel at 7:54 p.m.
According to a news release from Davenport Police, officers found Bradley, of Davenport, in the room. Bradley had suffered life-threatening wounds.
Paramedics tried to save Bradley, 46, of Davenport, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309- 762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app online at “qccrimestoppers.com."