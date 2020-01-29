Update: Davenport police investigate fatal stabbing

Davenport police detectives meet near the rear door of the Relax Inn, 6310 N. Brady St., to discuss the investigation into the stabbing death of a man. Police were called to the hotel at 7:52 p.m.
Davenport police detectives gather near the rear door of the Relax Inn in Davenport to discuss the stabbing death of a man at the hotel Wednesday night.
According to a news release from Davenport Police, officers located a Davenport man who had been stabbed and has suffered life-threatening wounds.
Paramedics tried to save the man identified as Danial Bradley, 46, of Davenport, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Relax Inn is the former Knights Inn.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309- 762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.
