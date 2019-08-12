CAMBRIDGE — A complaint of an unwanted subject on an ATV led to the arrest of an Altona man for possession of methamphetamine in Kewanee Aug. 2.
Drew A. Maxwell, 24, was charged Aug. 5 with Class 3 felony possession of methamphetamine and Class A misdemeanor resisting a peace officer.
During Monday's preliminary hearing, Sergeant Nicholas Welgat testified he got a complaint of an unauthorized individual riding an ATV on private property at 409 N. Jackson St. Arriving, he heard people yelling and made his way into the trees, where he saw the two property owners and someone on a white Yamaha ATV. Welgat said he advised the driver to get off, but the driver accelerated away from him down a trail and eventually crashed into a tree in a wooded area.
Welgat testified he located a clear plastic baggie on Maxwell containing a substance in his right front pocket that field-tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.
Judge Terry Patton found probable cause to believe a felony was committed, and a Thursday pre-trial hearing was set. The judge also noted that Maxwell had been sentenced in absentia July 16 on a 2017 meth possession case, receiving three years in prison. He said Maxwell would be remanded to the jail, then transferred to the Department of Corrections at some point and writ back to Henry County for the current case.