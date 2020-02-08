Two teens from Iowa Quad-Cities charged in theft of pickup

Police also captured Byrd after a short foot chase. A witness told police that Byrd had tossed an item into a nearby bush as he was running. A Davenport police officer found a single key with a fob that was for the stolen Silverado.

Both Hanson-Gales and Byrd were being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on $10,000 bond each, cash or surety.

Additionally, both teens are on probation.

Byrd pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree theft in April in connection with another stolen vehicle. The charge was reduced from first-degree theft. Charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, marijuana possession and carrying weapons were dropped in the plea agreement.

During a sentencing hearing May 31 in Scott County District Court, Judge Nancy Tabor sentenced Byrd to three years on probation with deferred judgement. Had Byrd completed his probation, the conviction for second-degree theft would not have appeared on his criminal record. Now, he faces the possibility of his probation being revoked and being re-sentencing in that case. Second-degree theft carries a prison sentence of five years.