Two teens from Iowa Quad-Cities charged in theft of pickup

Bettendorf and Davenport police arrested two teens Friday who fled from a stolen pickup as officers closed in.
Aaron Deon Michael Hanson-Gales Jr., 19, of 5004 Candlelight Dr., Davenport, and Carlos Gerrick Byrd Jr., 18, of 2501 Cypress Dr., Bettendorf, each are charged with one count of first-degree theft and interference with official acts.
First-degree theft is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. Interference with official acts, which is charged when people flee police attempting to make an arrest, is a simple misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to 30 days.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Lt. Michael Piazza, at about 4:35 p.m. Friday in the area of 3422 E. Kimberly Road, Hanson-Gales and Byrd were riding in a Chevrolet Silverado that had been reported stolen out of Bettendorf.
A Davenport Police Officer got behind the truck and followed it into the Kimberly Club Apartment complex, 3300 E. Kimberly Road. Three people then jumped out of the truck and fled on foot.
Hanson-Gales ran across Kimberly Road, then jumped a fence on the west side of Interstate 74 and crossed over all lanes of traffic before jumping a fence on the east side of the interstate.
Bettendorf police captured Hanson-Gales on Cypress Drive.
Police also captured Byrd after a short foot chase. A witness told police that Byrd had tossed an item into a nearby bush as he was running. A Davenport police officer found a single key with a fob that was for the stolen Silverado.
Both Hanson-Gales and Byrd were being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on $10,000 bond each, cash or surety.
Additionally, both teens are on probation.
Byrd pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree theft in April in connection with another stolen vehicle. The charge was reduced from first-degree theft. Charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, marijuana possession and carrying weapons were dropped in the plea agreement.
During a sentencing hearing May 31 in Scott County District Court, Judge Nancy Tabor sentenced Byrd to three years on probation with deferred judgement. Had Byrd completed his probation, the conviction for second-degree theft would not have appeared on his criminal record. Now, he faces the possibility of his probation being revoked and being re-sentencing in that case. Second-degree theft carries a prison sentence of five years.
During a sentencing hearing in District Court on Nov. 20, Hanson-Gales pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree theft and one count of assault while displaying a weapon. Each of the charges is an aggravated misdemeanor that carry a prison sentence of two years. Judge Korie Talkington sentenced him to one year on probation on each count to run concurrently.
As he has not completed his probation, Hanson-Gales faces the possibility of having his probation revoked and being re-sentenced in that case.