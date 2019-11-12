{{featured_button_text}}

Two 16-year-old boys have been accused of the Nov. 1 paintball attack in Davenport that injured a woman's eye. 

The woman was struck around 11:58 p.m. at Middle Road and Jersey Ridge Road, according to the Davenport Police Department. She was shot by someone firing a paintball gun from a moving vehicle.

The teens have been charged with willful injury causing serious injury and willful injury with bodily injury, the police said in a Tuesday afternoon news release. Both boys are in custody. 

Their names have not been released. 

