Two teens arrested after alleged car theft

A pair of teenagers were arrested early Saturday after a chase that started in Eldridge and ended when the Honda Civic they allegedly stole was disabled near the corner of West 35th and Pine streets.

Kyle Daquan Garth, 19, and Trumone Vontae Smith, 18, were arrested after fleeing the disabled 2015 Civic. They are charged with first-degree theft and fleeing the police.

Smith and Garth are being held in the Scott County jail on $10,000 bonds.

According to police reports, the chase started when an Iowa State Patrol officer attempted to make a traffic stop. After the car became disabled, Davenport Police officers said "several subjects" ran from the Honda.

According to DPD investigators, Garth admitted to being "involved with the vehicle" and Smith admitted to being in the car.

