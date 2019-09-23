Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries Sunday after separate crashes on Quad-Cities area highways.
The first crash happened at 12:28 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Geneseo, according to the Illinois State Police. It began after the driver of 2007 Ford car allegedly drifted out of the lane she was in, then overcorrected. Her car spun out of control and struck a 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck pulling a trailer.
The Ford hit the rear of the pickup on the driver's side, rolled and came to rest in the ditch, the state police said. The pickup and its trailer jackknifed.
The Ford was driven by Deanna S. Jones, 21, Dolton, Ill., according to the state police. She also was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lane usage.
The pickup's driver, a Rock Island man, was not injured.
The other crash happened at 2:26 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 74 near the Interstate 280 interchange. It allegedly happened when a 2017 Freightliner's tire burst as a another motorist, driving a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro, tried to pass it.
The debris from the tire struck the Camaro, which in turn struck the semi, state police said. The car's driver, a Joliet woman, was sent to the hospital with injuries not deemed life threatening.
The truck's driver, identified as Julie M. Delaney, 45, of Alberta, Canada, has been cited with having an unsafe tire.