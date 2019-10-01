Two people are dead after the vehicle they were in left the roadway, crashed and burst into flames Monday night in Rock Island County.
Rock Island County sheriff's deputies were called at 11 p.m. Monday to the 10700 block of Turkey Hollow Road, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office. Once there, deputies found a vehicle ablaze. The bodies of two people were found inside the vehicle after the fire was put out.
Authorities believe they know who the people are but are trying to make sure before releasing the names, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Tuesday afternoon. Autopsies were scheduled for Wednesday.
You have free articles remaining.
A release from the sheriff's office said it is believed the driver lost control on a slight curve while southbound on Turkey Hollow Road. The vehicle went into the ditch, struck a culvert, flipped over and caught fire, according to the release.
The crash remains under investigation.