Two men have been accused by federal authorities of methamphetamine trafficking in Rock Island County.
Michael James Grommet and Andrew Joseph Hansen are both charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, according to court documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois. According to documents, the two planned to distribute or possess with the intent to distribute at least 50 grams of methamphetamine between January and February in Rock Island County. Hansen is also accused of having at least 50 grams of meth on Feb. 21. Authorities say he intended to distribute it.
The case against the two men was unsealed Friday, according to court records. Both men were arrested and made their initial appearances Friday before Sara Darrow, the central district's chief judge. Both men have another court date scheduled for Wednesday.
The court records state the two men were indicted, but a copy of the indictment was not posted in the available online record.