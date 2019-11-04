Sterling police are investigating the deaths of two people found Sunday night.
Police officers were called at 6:42 p.m., Sunday, for conduct a welfare check at 813 1st Ave. There, officers found the bodies of a 24-year-old female and a 24-year-old male, according to a news release from the police department.
The names of the dead are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The investigation is ongoing.
No further information is being released at this time.