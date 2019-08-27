Two men charged with robbing a Davenport convenience store with a shotgun in May are now facing charges in federal court.
James Curtis Pryor, 25, of Rock Island and Alex Rogelio Barrera, 23, of Muscatine were charged Aug. 20 with interference with commerce by robbery in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
Additionally, Barrera is charged with carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
The two men made an initial appearance on the charges Thursday, court records show.
Just after midnight on May 20, Davenport police responded to Casey’s General Store in the 1600 block of West 53rd Street for a report of an armed robbery, according to the federal complaint.
Three employees were inside the store during the robbery. They told police that one of the suspects, who wore a gray and white hat, approached the counter with four to six bottles of soda. A second suspect, whose face was covered by a black bandana, entered the store, produced a shotgun and racked it, which expelled a 12-gauge shotgun shell.
The man with the gun demanded money and demanded that an employee lay face down on the ground after he pointed the gun at her head. He was wearing a baseball hat and blue gloves.
The first suspect grabbed $137.40 from the register, the bottles of soda and several lottery tickets. The suspect with the gun went behind the counter and stole a carton of cigarettes.
The first suspect ran from the store, while the suspect with the gun stood by the door and threatened to shoot the women.
Officers found a live brass and black 12-gauge shotgun shell lying on the floor of the convenience store and obtained surveillance video that showed both suspects and an unidentifiable involved vehicle.
A Davenport officer contacted other gas stations and received information that a man who matched the description of the first suspect was at Kwik Star, in the 300 block of West Kimberly Road, two days earlier.
A Clinton police officer identified the suspect as Pryor. Also in the surveillance video at Kwik Star was a Hispanic man who matched the general description of the second suspect in the Casey’s robbery.
At 6:56 p.m. May 20, officers located the Buick Century in the south parking lot behind an apartment complex in Davenport. Officers observed a baseball hat and blue gloves in the seat behind the driver.
The vehicle was towed to the police department, and officers found the soda bottles taken during the robbery.
The Iowa Lottery Authority told a detective the tickets stolen during the robbery were scanned at Express Lane gas station in the 3600 block of Hickory Grove Road less than 45 minutes after the robbery at Casey’s.
Police obtained surveillance video from the Express Lane at the time the lottery tickets were scanned; two people who cashed the tickets matched the physical descriptor of the suspects.
An officer with the Clinton Police Department viewed the video and positively identified Pryor as one of the individuals cashing in the lottery tickets. Two Muscatine police officers identified the second individual as Barrera.
At 2 a.m. May 21, the Moline Police Department contacted Davenport police and said they had made contact with Pryor and Preston Eisenhauer, 24, of Davenport, in a 2009 white Impala. Pryor was taken to the Moline Police Department and interviewed by a Davenport detective.
The complaint states Pryor told the detective that he, Eisenhauer and Barrera took the stolen Buick Century to Casey’s and that he went into the store and selected the road to purchase.
He said Barrera entered the store with the shotgun and told him to get the money from the register. The three then fled the scene in the Buick.
Pryor said they went back to a “flop house” in the 1400 block of West 16th Street in Davenport and discarded the clothing they were wearing and that he parked the vehicle behind an apartment complex.
They then walked to Eisenhauer’s residence and a woman picked them up and drove them to Express Lane, where they cashed in the lottery tickets. Pryor pointed out a Facebook profile for Barrera and confirmed that he was involved in the robbery.
On May 22, a search warrant was executed at the house on West 16th Street. While at the house, officers saw a Hispanic man walking near the residence that had a “strong interest” in the search warrant. He matched the description of the second suspect in the Casey’s robbery.
Officers approached him and identified him as Barrera.
Pryor, Barrera, and Eisenhauer were charged in Scott County District Court with first-degree robbery, lottery-forgery or theft of ticket, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. Barrera additionally was charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
The charges against Pryor and Barrera were dismissed Aug. 21 when they were charged in federal court.
The charges are still pending against Eisenhauer in Scott County. He has a pretrial conference Sept. 20.