A vehicle discovered Monday morning in the Mississippi River at East Moline's Empire Park had been reported stolen.
A kayaker found the blue 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck about 8:15 a.m. at the park, 751 N. 20th St., East Moline, according to the East Moline Police Department. The Hampton Police Department and the East Moline and Hampton fire departments also went to the scene. Authorities checked and did not find anyone in the truck. Divers helped remove it from the water.
Investigators found the owner, who told them the vehicle had been taken overnight, East Moline police said.
Further details were not available Monday afternoon, and police asked that anyone with information contact the department or Crime Stoppers.
The East Moline police can be contacted at 309-752-1555. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 309-762-9500 or through the mobile app P3 TIPS.