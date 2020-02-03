Trial begins for man charged in beating death of 5-year-old in Davenport

Jury selection started Monday in the trial of the Davenport man accused of the beating death of 5-year-old Ja'Shawn Bussell.

Tre Henderson, 28, faces charges of first-degree murder, multiple acts of child endangerment, as well as child endangerment resulting in death in Scott County District Court.

Jacqueline Rambert, Bussell's mother, called 911 on May 27, 2018 and told emergency personnel her son was unresponsive. The child was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Bussell died May 1, 2018. An autopsy determined his death was caused by complications of blunt force injuries to the head. He also had numerous injuries to his body.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Investigators said Rambert and Henderson were responsible for the boy and were the sole occupants of the Davenport apartment where the injuries occurred.

Henderson, who is from Chicago, fled Davenport before his arrest and spent roughly four months on the run before the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force arrested him in Gary, Ind. on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.

At that time investigators said Henderson assaulted the 5-year-old and caused head injuries. They claimed Bussell vomited several times over a four-day period in late April 2018.