Tre Henderson testifies in his own defense in beating death of 5-year-old

The trial of the man accused of the beating death of 5-year-old Ja'Shawn Bussell is in the hands of a jury.

Closing arguments ended in Tre Henderson's trial Wednesday evening. He is alleged to have inflicted the head injuries that lead to Ja'Shawn's death May 1, 2018.

The 28-year-old Henderson testified in his own defense earlier Wednesday.

In closing arguments, his attorney, Mike Adams, emphasized the idea that Tre Henderson had nothing to do with the child's death.

Adams told jurors Ja'Shawn's mother, Jaqueline Rombert, repeatedly beat the child. The court-appointed attorney said the 5-year-old's massive bruising and skull fracture were caused by a fall.

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton relied on a timeline that showed the amount of time Henderson spent alone with the child, as well as as a series of videos that show Ja'Shawn interacting with Henderson while appearing terrified.

In a final statement, Walton said Ja'Shawn's head injuries were not a week old, as Henderson alleged. Walton said Henderson battered the child a short time before, or on the day of April 27. 2018.