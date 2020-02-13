Tre Henderson guilty of murder in beating death of 5-year-old

Announcement of the jury's verdict was attended by 14 members of local law enforcement agencies and emergency personnel who worked on Ja'Shawn's case, including Davenport firefighter Amy Priest and Davenport police detective Sean Johnson. No one from Ja'Shawn's family or Henderson's family attended the verdict announcement.

Walton and Nathan Repp, assistant prosecutor, built the case by using the testimony of medical experts, the work of detectives, and four videos Henderson shot in the days leading up to April 27, 2018 — the day Rambert and Henderson called 911 and said Ja'Shawn was choking.

"The video helped us establish a timeline, to a degree," Walton said. "But where it really helped, I think, was to establish the mindset of the defendant. It was another way to see the defendant."

Before death, Ja'Shawn endured what Walton called a "cruelty" that broke 17 of his ribs, damaged a number of internal organs, and left him covered with bruises from the top of his head to his ankles.

"The medical personnel involved in this case were just phenomenal," Walton said. "From the personnel who responded to the 911 call, to the doctors who cared for him and documented it all. This case relied on that medical testimony."

Rambert testified against Henderson during the trial. She pleaded guilty last month to two counts of child endangerment. Prosecutors said they will dismiss the more serious charge of first-degree murder when she is sentenced on March 20.

