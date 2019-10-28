The sound of gunfire echoed again in Davenport's streets Sunday, as three teenagers were arrested after one incident and the city's police continue to investigate shots fired near a beloved botanical park.
The first report of gunfire came at approximately 2:40 p.m. and police responded to the area of West Lombard and Main streets.
A search turned up fired cartridge cases. The police also found a building in Vander Veer Botanical Park had been struck by a bullet and a car was damaged by gunfire.
Almost 90 minutes later — and less that two miles away from Vander Veer — police responded to a report of gunfire in the area of the 1300 block of West 12th Street.
Officers found five fired cartridge cases and a vehicle that matched an earlier description. After a vehicle pursuit followed by a foot chase, three juveniles — ages 15, 16 and 17 — were taken into custody.
A BB gun was found in the vehicle, which had exterior damage. It had previously been reported stolen.
You have free articles remaining.
The 15-year-old was charged with second-degree theft, eluding police, interference with official acts, a stop-sign violation, and driving without a license.
The 16-year-old was charged with second-degree theft. The 17-year-old was charged with second-degree theft and interference with official acts.
Police have not said the incidents were linked.