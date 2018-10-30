Three people are accused of holding a person against her will on Saturday in Rock Island County.
Justin T. Pyles, 33, Davenport; Alton O. Buford, 30, Moline; and Madeline Bakoylis, 27, Davenport, are all charged with kidnapping, according to Rock Island County Court records. Pyles is also accused of two counts of aggravated domestic battery.
Authorities allege the three knowingly, secretly confined the victim without her permission, records state. Pyles is additionally accused of beating the victim with a shovel and impeding her breathing by covering her mouth with duct tape.
The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case, but further details about what happened and where were not available Monday afternoon.
All three made their first appearances Monday before Judge Norma Kauzlarich. Pyles’ bail was set at $250,000, of which he would have to post $25,000 to be released. Buford’s bail was set at $100,000, so he would have to post $10,000 bond. Bakoylis’ bail was set at $50,000. She must post $5,000 to be freed.
As condition of their individual bonds, none of them are to have contact with the victim, according to court records.
All three were returned to the Rock Island County Jail after their first appearances, and they are all next scheduled to appear in court on Nov 5.