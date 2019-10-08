Three people from Silvis are accused of participating in a drug trafficking ring.
They are identified in Rock Island County court records as Mary A. Brown, 50; Dionte M. Brown, 23; and Will E. Sykes Jr., 51. Authorities allege the three conspired between April 2 and Oct. 2 to knowingly possess with intent to deliver a gram or more of cocaine and of heroin.
Each has been charged with two counts of calculated criminal drug conspiracy, criminal drug conspiracy and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, court records state.
You have free articles remaining.
They were being held on $250,000 cash-only bonds, according to court records. Each has a court date scheduled for Oct. 15.
The court documents stated the cases were opened Thursday and the investigation was carried out by the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group. Records did not provide a location, but the Silvis Police Department confirmed the arrests happened in its jurisdiction.
A representative of MEG was not available for comment Tuesday afternoon.