DAVENPORT — A third person has been charged in connection with an assault and robbery outside Fillmore Elementary School in August.
Jeremy T. Elliott-Malone, 29, faces one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
He was booked into the Scott County Jail at 9:41 a.m. Wednesday; he was released less than an hour later after posting $25,000 through a bail bond company.
A preliminary hearing for Elliott-Malone has been scheduled for Oct. 11.
Davenport police say the robbery occurred at 1:06 a.m. Aug. 25 at the school, 7307 Pacific St. Elliott-Malone and co-defendants Gabrielle Houk, 19, and D'Antonis T. Fair, 17, are accused of confronting a man outside the school.
According to arrest affidavits filed in Scott County District Court, Houk is accused of spraying the man with pepper spray and Fair is accused of striking him multiple times with a crowbar, causing the man to fall to the ground.
The man's cellphone was taken during the assault.
The assault was captured on video surveillance, according to the affidavits.
Houk was arrested last month and also faces a first-degree robbery charge. She will be arraigned Oct. 10.
Houk also posted $25,000 through a bail bond company and was released from the jail.
Fair, who has been charged as an adult, also was arrested last month. A defense motion to transfer his case to juvenile court is pending.