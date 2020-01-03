Third person arrested in credit union fraud conspiracy, more arrests are imminent

Davenport police have arrested a third person believed to be involved in a conspiracy to defraud a local credit union, and more arrests are imminent.
Deontye Jamere Lewis, 22, of 1111 S. Concord St., Davenport, is charged with one count each of second-degree fraud and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony. Both charges are Class D felonies under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of five years.
Lewis is on probation for felony eluding, a Class D felony, and aggravated misdemeanor driving while barred. Authorities could revoke his probation and sentence him to the five years in prison on the felony and two years in prison on the aggravated misdemeanor.
Two women already have been arrested in connection with the conspiracy. Jamiah L. Quinn, 18, of Davenport, and Autumn M. McClendon, 21, of Milan, were arrested late last month on charges of second-degree fraud and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.
McClendon is scheduled to be arraigned in Scott County District Court on Jan. 23, while Quinn is scheduled for arraignment Jan. 30.
The investigation began Sept. 20 when police were sent to Vibrant Credit Union, 3801 Brady St., regarding fraudulent bank accounts and activities connected to them.
According to the arrest affidavit, the members of the conspiracy would open an account and then place empty envelopes into automated teller machines in the area and declare the envelopes contained cash deposits.
They would then immediately make a cash withdrawal, draining the account. They continued this practice until the account was frozen, at which time one of them would open a new account and the process of false deposits and cash withdrawals would continue.
Lewis was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond. He will make a first appearance in Scott County District Court on Saturday morning.